CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 957 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Medtronic by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $230,849,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 46,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

