Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.