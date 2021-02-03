CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

