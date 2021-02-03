CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 370,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 193,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.