ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,624 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

