Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $755.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $755.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.45 million to $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 195,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $284.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $37,548,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.