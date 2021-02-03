Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.26. The stock had a trading volume of 922,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

