Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

CHKP stock traded down $11.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,158. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.