Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 3rd (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CMPI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

