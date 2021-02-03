Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.46. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

