Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.34 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 115.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

