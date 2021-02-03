Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

CGIFF opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

