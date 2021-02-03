Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 7,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

