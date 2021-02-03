Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

