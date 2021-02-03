Chevron Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

CVX stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

