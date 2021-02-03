Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

