Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.24.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE CHWY opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.65 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 100.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

