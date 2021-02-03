China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CGA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.74. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

