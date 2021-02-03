China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.12. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.