China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.50. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.