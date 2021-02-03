Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 8.3%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.35. 145,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 106,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDNY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The company has a market cap of $678.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

