Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,418.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,297.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,433.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.