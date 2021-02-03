Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG stock traded down $23.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1,499.97. 41,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,418.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,297.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,458.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

