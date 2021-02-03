Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $23.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,499.99. 648,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,418.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,458.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

