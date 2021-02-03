Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8,726.82. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $6,428.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,880.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9,384.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,604.85.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSVF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.