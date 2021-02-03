Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

