Chronologic Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $95,756.37 and $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

