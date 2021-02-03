Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $17.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 4,156,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.