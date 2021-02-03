Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Neutral at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4,175.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.