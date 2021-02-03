Citigroup Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $144.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Shares of CE opened at $125.02 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 71,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

