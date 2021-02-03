Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

CZWI stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

