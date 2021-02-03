Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Shares Down 0.9%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.40). Approximately 1,279,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,154,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.