Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 740,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,546.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Clariant has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Sunday, October 18th.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

