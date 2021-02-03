Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 174,642 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 806,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174,642 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

