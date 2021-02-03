Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $524.96 million, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.