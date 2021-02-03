Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.