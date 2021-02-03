Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

