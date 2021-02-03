Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 40,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 740,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,979,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.