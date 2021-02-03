Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after acquiring an additional 284,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,970,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,722,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. 321,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

