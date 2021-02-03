Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.