Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.28. 59,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

