Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after buying an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 288,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

