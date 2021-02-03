Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

VGIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

