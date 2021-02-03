Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 7.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Clearfield traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.53. 255,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 167,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $269,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $55,003.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

