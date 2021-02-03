Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.12.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.80 million.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.