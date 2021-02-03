CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Set at C$4.00 by Laurentian

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) has been given a C$4.00 price target by stock analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:DOC opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.05. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

