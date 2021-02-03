CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 9th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.29. 29,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,709. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

