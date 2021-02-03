CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.79.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

