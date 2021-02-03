CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CNSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

