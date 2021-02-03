Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.

OTCMKTS CCLAF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

